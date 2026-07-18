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Marc Cucurella says he'll get his coach's face tattooed on him if Spain win World Cup

Marc Cucurella has never been shy about turning big tournaments into bets with his own body

By
Abu Huraira
|

Published July 18, 2026

Marc Cucurella says hell get his coachs face tattooed on him if Spain win World Cup
Marc Cucurella says he'll get his coach's face tattooed on him if Spain win World Cup

Spain is all set to face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Ahead of the clash, the Real Madrid left-back Marc Cucurella went on Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE and announced that he will get a bizarre tattoo if Spain manages to lift the trophy.

The 27-year-old Spaniard said that if Spain wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he will get Spanish football team coach Luis de la Fuente's face tattooed on him. He added that the tattoo will be small but hasn’t picked the spot to ink.

Cucurella said that it wasn’t for a laugh but a tribute to Fuente, who kept selecting him despite disappointing performances in Euros.

Cucurella has a history of performing crazy dares every time after Spain wins a title. In 2024, after Spain won the Euro Cup, the iconic player dyed his famous curly hair bright red, and actually followed through on it.

Spain reached the final by beating France 2-0, and now face an Argentina side that snuck past England in the semis on a stoppage-time header from Lautaro Martínez.The win would give Spain their second World Cup title after 16 years. Spain won its first title in 2010.

Argentina are the defending champions and if Spain defeats Argentina fans might get to see Fuente’s face tattooed on Cucurella’s body. 

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