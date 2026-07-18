Tom Holland receives unexpected message during ‘The Odyssey’ buzz

Tom Holland got overwhelmed with emotions after a sweet interview moment during The Odyssey press junket.

Usually celebrities are the ones making fans' dreams come true, but this time, it was the Spider-Man: Homecoming star whose day was made by a heartfelt fan confession.

During a recent interview with Brut America, just before The Odyssey’s theatrical release on July 17, the 30-year-old received a message he never saw coming.

The interviewer took a brief pause during their conversation to relay a message from her associate editor thanking Holland for inspiring her father to quit drinking.

“The associate editor-in-chief asked me to ask you this. you helped her dad stop drinking. She just wants to thank you so much, it has changed her life, it has changed his life and she just wanted to give some love towards you,” she read the whole appreciation note in front of him and his co-stars Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

“Oh wow,” they all reacted in unison, before the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor added, “Thank you so much, you made my day.”

Hathaway, who starred in the Christopher Nolan’s epic film as Penelope, patted him supportively as he processes the personbal impact of his story.

For the unversed, Zendaya’s fiancé has been open about his sobriety journey since January 2022 after struggling with alcohol dependence.

He later launched non-alcoholic beer brand, which resonated with the fan's dad who recently reached 1,000 days sober.