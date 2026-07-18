80KTwins star Kiyle Williams pleads for help as one half, Kamar, remains missing for 2 days

80KTwins star Kiyle Williams pleads for help as one half remains missing for 2 days

80KTwins duo influencer one half, Kiyle Williams, has made an urgent public appeal since his brother was reported missing on Tuesday, July 14.

Kiyle Williams, along with his twin brother Kamar Williams, is known as the 80KTwins on the internet.

Taking to the 80KTwins Instagram handle, Kiyle shared a post on July 16 that sparked concerns among netizens.

Sharing the agony of his duo brother, Kiyle said, “I don’t want to bring this to social media. But my twin brother Kamar hasn’t been seen in almost two days, since Tuesday night.”

The TikToker asked the online community to spread the word across social media, adding that his brother was last spotted wearing “blue sweats and a white t-shirt.”

As per Kiyel’s account, his brother Kamar, before leaving the house, informed the family but “never came back.”

The 20-year-old viral sensation continued, “He hasn’t called us texted us or anyone he knows.

“His location is off. We hope nothing is wrong with him, but we made this post so that if anyone see him please tell him to contact us asap.”

So far there’s no update as to what actually happened to 80KTiwins duo influencer Kamar Williams.

The 80KTwins, who had amassed over 7 million online followers across Instagram and TikTok, went viral in 2025.

The duo became viral sensation last year when the Atlanta-based duo hopped on social media with comedy and prank video posts.