Anne Hathaway offers new update on ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway delivered two major updates about The Princess Diaries 3, one disappointing and one encouraging.

During her Andy Cohen Live interview, the Devil Wears Prada star explained that her third pregnancy is currently delaying firm scheduling while the team pursues the project.

“Where we are on Princess Diaries 3,” the host asked her to which she quickly gave a playful response saying, “I'm busy making baby No. 3!”

Showing off her baby bump, the Oscar winner added, “And that has sort of taken the place of knowing when exactly I can make Princess Diaries 3.”

Although she confirmed that production isn't happening anytime soon, the creative team has made progress. “But I can say, I think we had a story breakthrough,” she teased the fans.

“I think that we're moving in the right direction,” The Idea of You actress stated. Notably, the previous version wasn't working, so they decided to scrap it and begin again with the new story direction.

Despite the delay she is optimistic. The actress, who played the lead role of Mia Thermopolis in both The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), acknowledged that restarting the script isn't the news fans were hoping for, but emphasizes that everyone involved feels confident this new version will be the right one.

“The script that we were working on, we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is going to be the one,” she added.

For the unversed, the long-gestating sequel, officially advanced in 2024 with Adele Lim directing and confirmed by Hathaway, has seen continued development in 2026 including author Meg Cabot's praise for the script.

Additionally, the 43-year-old announced her third pregnancy on June 19, via an Instagram video captioned “x Baby, I’m yours x,” revealing her bump to the song “Baby I’m Yours.”