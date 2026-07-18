Burna Boy spins Shakira in air as 'Dai Dai' hits new milestone

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, sweeped Shakira off her feet as they celebrate Dai Dai’s new milestone.

In a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 17, the duo alongwith official Fifa account shared some behind the scene glimpses from their rehearsals.

Among other series of photos a brief clip in the carousel captured the Nigerian artist and the Waka Waka hitmaker warmly hugging and smiling outdoors near event trailers, celebrating their joint single Dai Dai reaching number 1 on global charts.

Released in May as the official FIFA World Cup anthem for the tournament in the US, Mexico, and Canada, the track topped Billboard Global Excl. U.S., Spotify Global, and multiple iTunes/Apple Music charts with hundreds of millions of streams and views.

In the joyful moment, the Colombian songstress asked “so what do you think about at number 1,” before the Like To Party singer effortlessly picked her up and spins her in the air.

He put her down and said, “that’s what exactly I feel,” as the bunch of friends around them burst into laughter.

“Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final!” the Hips Don’t Lie singer captioned the post.

The photos were taken during Shakira and Burna boy’s rehearsals with the Triplets Ghetto Kids ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. They are scheduled to perform live on Sunday, July 19.