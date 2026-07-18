FIFA drops 'spectacular' update as BTS gears up to take stage

With BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna, and more set to perform at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, fans have received an excited update.

As the global stars prepare to take over the breaktime, fans have been wondering one thing: How will so many major acts fit into such a short performance?

Executive producer Guy Carrington of Done+Dusted has finally addressed those concerns just ahead of the tournament's first-ever halftime show set to debut this weekend.

Despite the star-studded lineup, Carrington assured fans that the show has been meticulously planned and will unfold as a tightly choreographed mega-mix, with a few surprises still under wraps.

"Obviously I'm not going to give anything away on the performance itself, but we've spent months and months preparing this, developing it and working with all of the artists," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a carefully curated performance that's going to be spectacular," Carrington added, further raising anticipation for the historic event.

2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show duration?

Meanwhile, reports suggest the halftime show could extend beyond a traditional football halftime.

According to Reuters, while the performance itself is expected to last around 11 minutes, installing the stage will take roughly seven minutes, with dismantling the equipment and clearing the pitch likely requiring a similar amount of time.

As a result, the halftime interval for Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is expected to run longer than the usual 15 minutes.

The BBC has also reported that the halftime break could stretch to as long as 25 minutes, allowing enough time for the tournament's first-ever halftime entertainment spectacle.