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Sadie Sink shares ‘confirmed' answers about mystery ‘Spider-Man' role

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink reveals ‘exclusive’ message for curious 'Spider-Man' fans

By
Javeria Shahid
|

Published July 18, 2026

Sadie Sink shares ‘confirmed answers about mystery ‘Spider-Man’ role
Sadie Sink shares ‘confirmed' answers about mystery ‘Spider-Man’ role

Sadie Sink finally addresses the endless fan theories surrounding her mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On Friday, July 18, the Stranger Things star appeared in a new promotional video for the upcoming Marvel film where she dropped some clues about her role.

The joint post by Spidermanmovie and Sonypictures is captioned, “We can confirm… she's in this movie. #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now.”

"Since the trailer dropped, I've seen so many theories about who I'm playing," the 24-year-old began in the new update. "To match your incredible energy, I've decided to give you three exclusive, confirmed answers right now."

While she stopped short of revealing her character, The Whale actress did share three "confirmed" facts, keeping audiences guessing.

"I can confirm I am not Spider-Man. Second, I can confirm I am not Aunt May,” she jokingly added with a smile. “And third, I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie."

However, the Avengers: Secret Wars actress wasn't about to spoil Marvel's closely guarded secret.

"As for who I really am, you'll have to find out in the theater," she teased, ensuring the mystery surrounding her character remains firmly intact.

While Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are keeping exact details about her role heavily under wraps, industry sources and fan theories strongly suggest she may be playing classic comic characters like Mary Jane, Spider-Woman, or the X-Men mutant Jean Grey.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters on July 31, Marvel and Sony continue to lean into the speculation, turning Sink's mystery role into one of the film's biggest talking points ahead of its release.

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