Louis Tomlinson reflects on sold-out MSG show: ‘I’ll never forget it’

Louis Tomlinson is feeling “proud” of himself as he fondly looked back on his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.

A week after delighting the crowd of 20,000 passionate fans at MSG in New York City on July 8, as part of his How Did We Get Here world tour, the former One Direction star reflected on the unforgettable night.

In a Friday, July 18, Instagram post, the Lemonade hitmaker revealed what selling out the venue really felt like, writing, “It’s been just over a week since you guys sold out MSG for me and it still hasn’t fully sunk in.”

“I find these shows intense mentally, as much as you try and look at it as any other show it feels like such a milestone and you get a sense of how hard you’ve worked to get there so naturally you want to be the very best you can be, looking back I feel really proud of that night! “ the 34-year-old singer made the honest admission in his latest social media post.

“I always feel so incredibly lucky to be blessed with such a passionate loving crowd but especially on nights like that,” he added before concluding, “I’ll never forget it. Thank you!”

During the memorable concert, Louis surprised the concertgoers by performing Side By Side live for the very first time.

Moreover, the fans erupted in excitement when he performed a deeply emotional rendition of the 1D classic Night Changes.