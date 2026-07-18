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King Charles' Malta birthday celebration revealed in new highlights video

Behind the scenes of King Charles' birthday event revealed in UK

By
Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

King Charles Malta birthday celebration revealed in new highlights video

A month after King Charles' official birthday celebrations in Malta, the British High Commission has looked back on the occasion by releasing a highlights video capturing some of the evening's memorable moments.

Sharing the video on social media, UK in Malta thanked the guests who attended the reception.

"A month has passed since we came together to celebrate His Majesty The King's Birthday in Malta, bringing together friends, partners and colleagues from across both the Maltese and UK communities," the post read.

The High Commission said the reception reflected the close ties between the two countries, bringing together representatives from government, business, and community organisations to celebrate the partnership that has developed over many decades.

"Thank you once again to everyone who joined us and helped make the occasion so special," the post continued.

"As we look back on a fantastic evening, we are delighted to share this official highlights video, capturing some of the moments, conversations and celebrations that made the event so memorable."

King Charles' official birthday is celebrated each year by British embassies and high commissions around the world.

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