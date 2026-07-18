Prince Harry's security details laid bare after UK trip

Prince Harry, who returned to the US this week after a week-long trip to the UK, was reportedly provided with comprehensive security throughout his stay.

The Duke of Sussex's UK visit was largely down to confusion regarding his security as he was focused on ensuring his family’s protection while in the country.

After Buckingham Palace announced that a reunion between the King Charles and the Sussexes had occurred, a friend of the Duke told the newspaper that security was actually "improved" for his return to Britain this time.

"He would have liked full security from the start but that was not on the table," they said.

"But what was on the table was a considerable upping of what was there previously. For that reason the visit was very much better and everything is in a better place. It is still baby steps, but there is reason to hope going forward," the insider told the Daily Mail.

Harry was under the impression his wish for his own private security to receive intelligence from the security services would be granted.

In another boost for the Duke's security hopes, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News nothing is set in stone and indicated that the predicament could be subject to change, adding: "The security issues are very much at the forefront of the moment. The situation is unsatisfactorily unresolved."

He went on: "I think people thought, and I thought, that he'd get it at some time because security is very much in the news at the moment, so it might happen."

The situation remains unresolved, but Harry may feel buoyed by the potential improvements in security and hope for a more positive result ahead of his next trip, in September.