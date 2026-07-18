Spain's World Cup winner Capdevila seeks Trump's help after US entry denial

Former Spanish footballer Joan Capdevila. — X/ @capde11/File

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to President Donald Trump for help after being denied permission to enter the United States for Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina.

Capdevila, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team, said his application was rejected because he played in an exhibition match featuring LaLiga stars in Iran in 2016. The 48-year-old tagged Trump in a social media post seeking help.

"They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) has been denied," Capdevila wrote in a social media post. ESTA approval is required for visa-free travel to the U.S.

"Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on.

"I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much."

Reuters has contacted the U.S. State Department for comment.

Capdevila also tagged Spain's sports ministry in the post and appealed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for assistance.