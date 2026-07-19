Will Smith steps out with dramatic new look after viral Jada moment





Will Smith turned heads with a completely shaved head during his latest appearance in Monaco.

The actor stepped out looking noticeably different as he attended the E1 Series Monaco Grand Prix.

Will smiled for photographers and greeted guests at the event.

The 57 year old was there to support Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola, the electric powerboat team he owns.

He was also seen posing for photos with Monaco's Prince Albert and E1 founder Alejandro Agag.

The star’s appearance came only weeks after a video of him and wife Jada Pinkett Smith became a major talking point online.

The clip showed the Men in Black actor stopping to sign autographs for fans while Jada briefly touched his back before walking ahead.

The moment quickly spread on all over thr social media, with many people sharing their own opinions about what happened.

Some fans criticised Jada and claimed the interaction looked cold, while others felt too much was being read into a short video.

Will and Jada married in 1997 and later revealed they had separated in 2016.

Even so, they have continued their relationship in their own way and have often spoken about their unusual bond.

Reports have also suggested they are living together again.

Despite the online discussion, Will looked relaxed throughout the Monaco event, enjoying the races and spending time with guests as he kept his attention on the competition.