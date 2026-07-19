Anne Hathaway shares powerful advice to encourage another pregnant woman

A brief exchange between Anne Hathaway and a pregnant interviewer became one of The Odyssey's New York premiere's most heartfelt moments.

It wasn't about the film, the fashion, or the excitement surrounding Christopher Nolan’s epic movie, but motherhood.

The 43-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, was making her way through the press line when the interviewer greeted her with a smile and pointed out something they had in common, referring to their pregnancies.

“We are both bumping along this summer,” she said. The Oscar winner immediately smiled and responded with a warm laugh before congratulating the interviewer.

The interviewer explained that while she already had a stepdaughter, this was her first pregnancy. The Devil Wears Prada star’s reaction was instant and genuine.

She stepped forward, embraced the other woman, and said she was truly happy for her.

As the conversation continued, the interviewer shared that the journey to this pregnancy had not been easy.

Anne added, “A lot of work and there's a lot of stops along the way. Sometimes a lot of false starts and heartbreaks.”

The other woman told The Idea Of You actress has encouraged her with one quote, recalling, “And actually one quote that you said for women struggling you don't have to be graceful. I'm telling you to help me. I swear.”

Before leaving, Anne gently held the interviewer's hands and offered one final piece of advice.

“That’s one thing about the first. You kind of for you are up here (pointed to wards the brain) but you gotta be here as much as you can (patted her heart),” the Princess Diaries actress stated.

“Especially when you have that history its hard and terrifying,” she went on, saying, “And enjoy every moment and that is probably going to be fine this time.”