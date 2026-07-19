New 'Spider-Man' promo fuels theories about Sadie Sink mystery character

Sadie Sink continued to tease Marvel fans about her mystery Spider-Man character.

With just a couple of weeks to go before Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres on July 31, Sony dropped a new promo of the latest addition.

The official Spider-Man movie account recently shared a playful brie clip featuring the Stranger Things star, captioning the post, "Coming clean."

Over the video, a text reads, "Preparing for the documentary on how I kept my Spider-Man character secret."

While the clip pokes fun at the intense secrecy surrounding Marvel projects, fans quickly flooded the comments with theories, convinced they already know exactly who Sink is playing.

The most popular guess continues to be Jean Grey, the iconic X-Men mutant, with many viewers insisting the mystery is no longer much of a mystery.

One fan wrote, "It's definitely Jean Grey." Another added, "Yeah Marvel is f***ing with the idiots who don't think she's Jean."

A different commenter joked, "If she's not Jean Grey, you guys are f***** lmao."

Others were even more confident, with one fan writing, "Cut the crap. I know she's playing Jean Grey. Everyone knows she's playing Jean Grey. This is not a secret."

Not everyone agrees, however. Some fans believe Sink could be portraying Firestar, a mutant hero who has a long history alongside Spider-Man and has yet to receive a major live-action adaptation.

Another humorous theory suggested an entirely different direction, with one commenter joking, "Can someone take her wig off already?? We already know she's playing Charles Xavier."

For now, Marvel and Sony remain silent about Sink's role, continuing their tradition of keeping major casting reveals under wraps.

Whether the actress is truly bringing Jean Grey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or preparing to surprise audiences with an entirely different character, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.