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King Charles shares meaningful message to resolve years-long issue

King Charles reveals he put in ‘lot of effort’ to bring people to the table for key matter

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 20, 2026

King Charles shares meaningful message to resolve years-long issue

King Charles emerged after days of silence to share an important message for a crucial issue that he has been working hard to resolve for years.

The monarch, who ascended to the throne in 2022, has been a lifelong advocate of protecting the natural environment – a core value that he has instilled in both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The King shared that he has put “a lot of of effort over my life trying to bring people around the table from different parts of all these fragmented areas” to find a solution and build sustainable future.

According to Charles’s initiative, “Sport speaks to the world in ways that few things can.” The king, who is the head of the commonwealth, believes the private sector can help in a major way.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative, and members Sky Sports and the Marylebone Cricket Club, have come together to demonstrate exactly that, using Lord’s Cricket Ground as a powerful case study.

It wants to show “what sustainable excellence looks like in practice: 100% renewable electricity; zero waste to landfill since 2010; 15% reduction in energy consumption since 2019; 90% of spectators arriving by sustainable means”.

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