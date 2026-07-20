Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after meeting King Charles

King Charles welcomes Andy Burnham during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. — Reuters

Burnham becomes prime minister after Starmer steps down.

Former Manchester mayor pledges new model of government.

Andy Burnham's team want to move fast with policy agenda.

Britain's King Charles III on Monday appointed Andy Burnham as prime minister after outgoing Keir Starmer officially tendered his resignation, the palace said.

"Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding the king had asked him to form the next government.



Burnham vowed to put forward a 10-year plan for Britain, saying the country needed to make politics work.

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again," Burnham said just after being appointed by King Charles III to take over from Keir Starmer. He pledged to "issue my first instruction to end rough sleeping in our country" once he starts work.

Promising Britons "some breathing space now", he said the government would set out some measures to tackle the high cost-of-living, and how it plans to fund them.

Further out, he said: "We will help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support, more mental health support, and we will build more council homes.

"That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down, to meet our fiscal rules, and to honour our commitments on defence to our international partners."



Labour party backs Burnham to push back surging reform UK

On Friday, Burnham described his election to become Labour leader as "the most significant change moment in our politics for 40 years".

He promised to radically change the political system to help a country hungry for change become one where "life is more affordable and all people and places are lifted from where they are now".

Labour lawmakers see him as one of the few politicians capable of tackling the threat from veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK — something they doubted the unpopular Starmer could do.

Burnham's first challenge will be the choice of his cabinet team and especially his finance minister. Friction in this axis of government has brought down previous administrations.

An early frontrunner for the position, energy security and net zero minister Ed Miliband, has been the object of some hostile briefing and interior minister Shabana Mahmood now appears favourite for the job.

On Sunday, Burnham scrapped plans for all employees to be required to hold a digital identity document, a scheme designed to tackle illegal migration but deemed a "fiasco" by a cross-party committee of lawmakers.

More attention will be paid to decisions on taxation and spending, oil and gas, and underperforming utility companies, where Burnham wants stronger public control.