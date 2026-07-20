Petroleum rates in Pakistan today

A petrol pump in the federal capital seen in this undated image. — Online/File

Petrol price falls by 35 paisas per litre.

High-speed diesel price rises by Rs5.71 per litre.

Kerosene price increases by Rs5.93 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) updates petroleum products prices on a daily basis on its website to ensure transparency and allow the immediate impact of international price fluctuations to be passed on to consumers.

The daily pricing is based on a seven-day weekly average of international market prices to align with international standards, according to Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Here are revised fuel rates:

Date Products Old rates New rates

Change in prices

Rs/litre 21-07-2026 Motor spirit 316.15 315.8 -0.35 (Decrease) 21-07-2026 High-speed diesel 354.35 360.06 +5.71 (Increase) 21-07-2026 Kerosene 276.66 282.59 +5.93 (Increase)

Amid volatility in global oil rates on the back of renewed hostilities in the Middle East, the government decided to switch to a daily fuel price review mechanism.

The government had introduced a weekly fuel price review system after the conflict in the Middle East began on February 28, when Israel and the United States attacked Iran, leading Tehran to shut the Strait of Hormuz — the main route before the war for around a fifth of global energy supplies.

Tensions have mounted since a fragile June truce between Tehran and Washington collapsed, reviving fears of full-scale war and disrupting energy flows through the Strait.

Previously, the petroleum rates were revised fortnightly.

Daily fuel pricing framework

An official document seen by Geo News has revealed key details of the federal cabinet-approved petroleum pricing mechanism, under which the Ogra will issue ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel on a daily basis.

Under the new framework, fuel prices will be determined using the average international market prices recorded over the previous seven days.

The regulator will be authorised to announce daily prices without requiring prior approval from the prime minister or the federal government, while prices notified on Fridays will remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.

The document stated that Ogra will publish daily Platts reference prices from July 1, 2026.

It also stipulated that the petroleum levy cannot exceed the limit approved by the federal cabinet, while any change in the levy rate will require approval from the Finance Division.

Import conditions revised

The document further outlined revised fuel import arrangements for fiscal year 2026-27. Imports of high-speed diesel will be routed exclusively through Pakistan State Oil (PSO), while oil marketing companies will be allowed to import petrol in line with their market shares.

Companies failing to meet import obligations or upliftment requirements will not be granted fresh import permissions for up to nine months.

The document also stated that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil would be determined on a daily basis and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the immediate implementation of the new pricing mechanism.