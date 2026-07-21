FIA sets up Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit to tackle financial crimes

Representations of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin are seen in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. — Reuters

DG FIA ordered establishment of specialised unit.

Cyber fraud, terror financing investigations included.

Team will monitor suspicious crypto transactions.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established a Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit on the special instructions of the FIA Director General, officials said.

According to FIA officials, the specialised unit will investigate money laundering and the financing of terrorism carried out through cryptocurrency. It will also monitor suspicious financial transactions conducted using digital assets.

Officials said the unit will investigate cybercrime and financial fraud linked to cryptocurrency, while conducting inquiries using modern technology and in line with international standards.

The FIA said special measures would be introduced to prevent the misuse of cryptocurrency and ensure effective legal action against offenders. Officials added that the establishment of the dedicated unit is aimed at strengthening efforts to combat financial crimes more effectively.

The country has long ranked among the world's largest crypto markets by retail activity.

The government has moved fast to formalise that demand, exploring tokenised state assets and advancing licences for crypto exchanges that are expected to be issued in the coming months.

Crypto has also fed its diplomatic push toward Washington, including a deal with an affiliate of World Liberty Financial, the main crypto business of President Donald Trump's family, to explore using its $1 stablecoin for cross-border payments, part of what Islamabad calls "crypto diplomacy."

Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) was established as the national body for licensing, supervising, and regulating the virtual asset and cryptocurrency sector in Pakistan.

Bilal Bin Saqib was appointed as Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) Chairman.