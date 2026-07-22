Pakistan, Turkiye agree joint EV, energy programme ahead of COP 31

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik meets a Turkish delegation in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. — Climate Ministry

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday met Turkiye’s Environment Minister Murat Kurum.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed a shared vision for COP 31 and agreed on a joint programme that Pakistan and Turkiye will launch at the summit, focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), electrification, energy efficiency and the recycling industry, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Kurum, who is also the President of COP 31, which would be hosted in Turkiye this year, extended his government’s support to Pakistan’s “Green Field” programme - a green start-up revolution — and “Green University” — a global research and faculty exchange programme to develop and enhance commercial applied research ideas.

Both ministers agreed to make big announcements at COP 31 in this regard, read the statement.

Separately, Malik, who is currently in China for an official visit, had a detailed meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev.