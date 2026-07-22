Dubai offers discounts to residents bringing in tourists

This image shows the Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park, a 150-meter-tall structure that serves as a massive picture frame connecting old and new Dubai. — X/@DXBMediaOffice/File

Dubai will offer more than $800 worth of discounts and deals to residents who bring friends and family to visit, the emirate's media office said on Wednesday, as months of war have battered its tourism sector.

"The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism launches 'A Dubai Invite', inviting residents to become ambassadors of the city by welcoming their loved ones to Dubai," the Dubai media office said in a post on X, adding that the programme would run until the end of October.

Summers are usually a low season for tourists in the United Arab Emirates, a mostly desert country where temperatures can reach 50C.

The Dubai government website says residents wishing to invite friends and family to visit from July 20 to October 31 can "receive benefits worth over AED 3,000 ($816), including hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and more".

Residents can nominate people they wish to invite on the website to enjoy the benefits.

With 19.5 million yearly tourists, Dubai is among the region's top destinations and was long seen as a playground for the world's rich and famous.

The United Arab Emirates bore the brunt of Iran's missiles and drones, which hit hotels, including on the Palm, as well as its landmark Burj Al Arab resort and sent tourists fleeing during the winter high season.

Since a shaky ceasefire came into effect on April 8 some tourists have trickled in, but hotels are mostly relying on local guests, people working in the industry have told AFP.

In May, the Dubai government approved an economic package worth more than $400 million to help businesses struggling to cope with the aftermath of the war and Iran´s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incentives included exemptions from municipal fees for hotels and restaurants, reduced fines for customs violations and lower fees for civil aviation permits.

In late March, Dubai authorities had announced a first package worth over $270 million to help businesses and families.