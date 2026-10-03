Phil Collins reveals daughter Lily broke down in tears over his health battle

Phil Collins has shared a heartfelt confession about his daughter Lily Collins

Phil Collins has shared a heartfelt confession about his daughter Lily Collins, revealing that she broke down in tears after fearing he would die from alcoholism.

The Grammy Award-winner, 75, who nearly drank himself to death two years ago, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, where he opened up about his alcohol battle.

Phil also revealed that now Lily regrets writing a 'hurtful' open letter 'forgiving him' for his shortcomings. Phil said his hospital stay in April 2024 was 'sobering.'

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He said: 'I went in there for pancreatitis a couple of times because of drinking. But up until that point in my life, I had never been in hospital and suddenly I was living in hospital. And it was literally sobering.

'I spent all that time in hospital and I can't really remember too much about it. I remember certain things. I mean, Tony Smith, my manager, he gathered my five kids in Switzerland to go over the details with them, because it was not looking good at one point.

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'I was on a dialysis machine and, sort of things were just breaking down, and the decision was whether I should be kept on a dialysis machine.'

The Genesis star is father to Joely, 53, daughter of his first wife Andrea Bertorelli who he adopted, Simon, 50, with Andrea, Lily, 37, with his second wife Jill Tavelman), and Nic, 25, and Mathew, 21, with his third wife Orianne Cevey.