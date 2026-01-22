Phil Collins reveals having ‘a 24 hour live-in nurse'

Phil Collins on health issues

Phil Collins has opened up candidly about the serious health challenges he is facing, revealing that he now relies on a “24 hour live-in nurse” as he continues to recover from multiple medical issues that ultimately led him to step away from performing.

Speaking with Zoe Ball on BBC Two as part of the TV special Phil Collins Eras: In Conversation, the 74-year-old music legend shared how years of physical strain and recent complications have reshaped his daily life.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Collins said. “I have a 24 hour live-in nurse, um, to make sure I take my medication as I should do.”

Collins explained that his condition worsened after a series of setbacks happened close together.

While hospitalised, he contracted COVID, and his kidneys began to fail.

“I’ve had challenges with my knee — I had everything that could go wrong with me did go wrong with me,” he said, adding that the issues seemed to “converge at the same time.”

A major part of his struggle has been his mobility.

Collins revealed he has undergone five knee surgeries and is now able to walk again, though not without help.

“I had five operations on my knee now I’ve got a knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever,” he shared.

The musician also spoke openly about how drinking contributed to his kidney problems.

Reflecting on that period, he said, “I’d probably been drinking too much, and so my kidneys were messed up.”

Collins noted that while he didn’t see himself as someone who drank all night, the habit still took a toll over time. He recently marked two years of sobriety after spending months in the hospital.

These challenges come after decades of health issues, including a spinal injury in 2007 that caused nerve damage and led to “drop foot,” making walking difficult.

During Genesis’ final tour in 2022, Collins performed while seated, with his son taking over on drums. He also lives with type 2 diabetes.

Although Collins previously said he had little desire to return to the studio, he hinted that the door may not be fully closed.

“I’ve got some things that are half formed or were never finished,” he said. “Maybe life in the old dog. Yeah. You’ll see.”