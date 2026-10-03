Phoebe Bridgers gives rare glimpse into Bo Burnham romance amid tour

Phoebe Bridger and Bo Burnham have been together since 2022, but the couple guards the privacy of their relationship strictly, so fans were extremely excited to hear new insights from the singer.

The 32-year-old indie musician who is currently on her Lost Tour, told her audience that the guitar she was using to play her song Punisher, belonged to Elliott Smith and was given to her as a gift by her partner.

The Boygenius member sparked an emotional reaction among the fans who gushed over the comedian's grand gesture.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in relationship since November last year: Newly-leaked pictures reveal

Flocking to X, one fan exclaimed, "After she did WHAT and she played on WHOSE guitar which was a gift from WHO."

Another added, "and here, everyone knows he’s the way to her heart!" while a third chimed in, "i want what they have."

More expressed, "oh my gosh," and "Craaaazy," as well as "Say this to me in 2020 and I’d sob but also be like what is my pal Bo doing here."

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers makes emotional comeback with ‘Lost Weekend'