 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in relationship since November last year: Newly-leaked pictures reveal

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in relationship since November last year: Newly-leaked pictures reveal

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham have been in a romantic relationship since November 2022, the newly-leaked images reveal.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were spotted at LAX Airport on Friday, January 13. Recently a fresh batch of pictures point towards their romance blooming since November 2022.

According to Daily Mail, the four-time Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers and Grammy winner Bo Burnham, grabbed lunch from a restaurant in Malibu on November 17 and left in the same car.

On Saturday, January 14, an eyewitness told TMZ, "They could even be heard talking about how they're seen more as an image than actual people in the public."

The eye witness further added, "They also talked about their mutual musicianship, getting into the feeling of walking onstage under bright lights."

Phoebe was rumored to be engaged to Emmy nominee Paul Mesca, before their shock break up in fall 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere
King Charles' silence is a warning to Prince Harry?

King Charles' silence is a warning to Prince Harry?
Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’

Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’
'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'

'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'
Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein

Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein

BTS Jimin will make his debut as solo artist soon, reports

BTS Jimin will make his debut as solo artist soon, reports

Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney land in fashion ‘feud’ over Gigi and Bella Hadid

Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney land in fashion ‘feud’ over Gigi and Bella Hadid
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Prince William and Harry's battle to be king not new

Prince William and Harry's battle to be king not new
Kanye West new 'wife' Bianca Censori fangirl of Kim Kardashian like Julia Fox?

Kanye West new 'wife' Bianca Censori fangirl of Kim Kardashian like Julia Fox?
Kim Kardashian throws hello-Kitty themed birthday bash for Chicago amid Kanye's wedding

Kim Kardashian throws hello-Kitty themed birthday bash for Chicago amid Kanye's wedding

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside after Eric Andre leaves flirty comment over her steamy snaps

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside after Eric Andre leaves flirty comment over her steamy snaps