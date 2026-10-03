Taylor Swift celebrates 'TLOAS' first anniversary with surprise reveal

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has marked its first anniversary and the Eras Tour performer chose to celebrate the milestone by bringing a gift to fans.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took to social media and announced, "One year of knowing The Life of a Showgirl... wouldn’t have it any other way. To celebrate, a full expanded look at the #PatientZeroMusicVideo is on @AppleMusic, now and coming to YouTube on Monday!"

The behind-the-scenes video showed Swift working on the Patient Zero music video with Dakota Johnson, Collin Farrell and her team, and gave fans a glimpse into their creative process.

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Swifties flocked to social media to celebrate the anniversary, writing, "one year ago i was a showgirl and my heart was being saved by taylor from the fate of ophelia while i was dancing to opalite and crying my eyes violet."

Another added, "1YearOfTSTLOASG happy one year of the album of our lives and happy 1 year to seeing taylor on the big screen," and "CAN’T BELIEVE OUR BELOVED SHOWGIRL ALBUM IS ALREADY 1," wrote a third.

While more chimed in, "Happy birthday to the album that made me see that the sky is opalite," and "now we all know the life of a showgirl babe, wouldn’t have it any other way."

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