Taylor Swift's new era has some longtime fans feeling betrayed

Taylor Swift may have gotten her fairytale ending, but some longtime fans are wondering whether they’ve fallen out of love with the story.

The pop superstar recently celebrated another career milestone, becoming the most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history.

Yet instead of simply cheering, some fans have been questioning her latest music, her increasingly polished public image and the secrecy surrounding her reported wedding to Travis Kelce.

New music, old complaints

Swift’s four-track addition to The Life of a Showgirl—Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon—has divided listeners.

Atlantic critic Spencer Kornhaber wrote that the songs feature “blocky melodies that overly emphasise each rhyming syllable,” while TikTok commentator Link Lauren bluntly declared, “Taylor Swift needs an intervention.”

Cleveland!, a romantic track about Kelce, has attracted particular attention, with critics comparing its approach to the already much-discussed “Wood.”

One longtime fan, a New York PR executive, told the outlet, “All the music sounds like AI. There’s no heart or soul in it.”

Is Swift too commercial now?

For some fans, the frustration goes beyond the songs.

Writer Kristiane Westray criticised Swift’s numerous album variants and said her enormous success has created distance between the singer and the audience that once saw themselves in her lyrics.

“I was like, ‘This just doesn’t feel authentic.’ I mean, she’s literally a billionaire now. Our lives are so different, so what have I got to relate to?”

The wedding:

Swift and Kelce’s reported July 3 wedding has become another flashpoint.

Despite the enormous public spectacle surrounding the event, fans have yet to receive the wedding photos many expected.

“I am so disappointed in her,” Westray said. “She has broken my heart.”

For Swift’s critics, the bigger question now isn’t whether she remains successful—her numbers make that obvious.

It’s whether the emotional connection that made millions of fans feel like they were growing up alongside her can survive her next chapter.