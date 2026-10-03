Sabrina Carpenter shows off fan memorabilia with heartfelt appreciation

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with her latest social media post, as she showed off the magnetic dolls she bought from a fan and put up on her fridge.

The 26-year-old pop superstar proudly displayed her miniature dolls in her Instagram post, and the fan who made those, was immediately able to recognise and showed appreciation.

The Espresso hitmaker applauded the creator and told them how fond she was of the art pieces, and the wholesome interaction went viral all across social media.

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Flocking to social media, the fan wrote, "the magnetic dolls i gave sabrina on her fridge!!!! insane," while another added, "SAW THIS AND GASPED."

A third chimed in, "i’m not joking when i say i RECENTLY made a joke hoping sabrina played with these on her fridge CONGRATS!!!!!" and "Omg I just saw them on her ig and absolutely looooved them, they are absolutely gorgeous!"

More noted, "She actually keeps and uses fan gifts, we stan a queen," and "the way she actually has them on her fridge like a normal girl not a popstar is so endearing to me," gushed another.

While someone added, "These are the CUTEST! NEED. Sabrina is so lovely!"

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