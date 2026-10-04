Colin Farrell applauds Taylor Swift's direction after 'Patient Zero' mv

Colin Farrell just made his Taylor Swift music video debut and he has nothing but high praises for the musician's directorial skills.

The 50-year-old Irish actor gushed over the Eras Tour performer's work ethic in the newly released behind-the-scenes video from the making of Patient Zero music video.

The Banshees of Inisherin star said, “The joy she has with her creative engine, which is a really significant creative engine, the joy she has with it is quite humbling, actually. It’s very moving.”

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Swifties flocked to social media and wrote, "I love when established Hollywood actors talk to her like the DIRECTOR she is."

Another added, "The sweetest and kindest Director and producer no doubt," while a third chimed in, "she works with so much joy!!"

Someone penned, "its actually amazing to get to see how much work went into every single take!"

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