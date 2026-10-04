 
Geo News

Paul McCartney opens up about Taylor Swift wedding performance

Paul McCartney was asked if Taylor had picked the song

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 04, 2026

Paul McCartney opens up about Taylor Swift wedding performance

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed a sweet moment he shared with Taylor Swift at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The Beatles star, 84, performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand” during the wedding celebration in New York.

The song had been chosen by Taylor, but Paul had another idea when she came on stage. He suggested that she sing with him and perform it for Travis.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paul was asked if Taylor had picked the song.

He said: “Yeah, it was. And I said, because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man’.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift celebrates 'TLOAS' first anniversary with surprise reveal

Jimmy Kimmel agreed with Paul’s idea, but the singer did not say if Taylor actually joined him.

The wedding had plenty of other music moments too. Stevie Nicks also performed for the guests, while Travis reportedly got on stage and sang with Taylor.

Paul and Taylor have spoken warmly about each other before.

Taylor recently praised the music legend as an “eternally exceptional artist” and said she was “never not inspired by” him.

Paul has also spoken about Taylor’s huge success. He said he sees himself as a “grandad” to her generation of singers and would be happy to give her advice if she ever needed it.

Make us preferred on Google
Michael J. Fox receives one of Canada's biggest honours
Michael J. Fox receives one of Canada's biggest honours
Ryan Reynolds jumps into wife Blake Lively trouble to save her 'once again'
Ryan Reynolds jumps into wife Blake Lively trouble to save her 'once again'
Kanye West treats his kids to a very expensive surprise
Kanye West treats his kids to a very expensive surprise
Dua Lipa thanks Shakira after ‘Antología' duet: ‘So grateful'
Dua Lipa thanks Shakira after ‘Antología' duet: ‘So grateful'
John Nellis breaks exciting baby news during 'Strictly' appearance
John Nellis breaks exciting baby news during 'Strictly' appearance
Lauren Silverman accepts responsibility for her past mistakes
Lauren Silverman accepts responsibility for her past mistakes
Andrew Garfield teases 'Spider-man' return: 'Never say never'
Andrew Garfield teases 'Spider-man' return: 'Never say never'
Anne Hathaway hilariously vanishes in plume of smoke after ‘Verity' debut
Anne Hathaway hilariously vanishes in plume of smoke after ‘Verity' debut