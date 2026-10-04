Paul McCartney opens up about Taylor Swift wedding performance

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed a sweet moment he shared with Taylor Swift at her wedding to Travis Kelce.



The Beatles star, 84, performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand” during the wedding celebration in New York.

The song had been chosen by Taylor, but Paul had another idea when she came on stage. He suggested that she sing with him and perform it for Travis.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paul was asked if Taylor had picked the song.

He said: “Yeah, it was. And I said, because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man’.”

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Jimmy Kimmel agreed with Paul’s idea, but the singer did not say if Taylor actually joined him.

The wedding had plenty of other music moments too. Stevie Nicks also performed for the guests, while Travis reportedly got on stage and sang with Taylor.

Paul and Taylor have spoken warmly about each other before.

Taylor recently praised the music legend as an “eternally exceptional artist” and said she was “never not inspired by” him.

Paul has also spoken about Taylor’s huge success. He said he sees himself as a “grandad” to her generation of singers and would be happy to give her advice if she ever needed it.