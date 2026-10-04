Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson’s SNL monologu

Dakota Johnson got some unexpected guest during her Saturday Night Live monologue and the surprise appearance sent the audience into a frenzy.

“Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a two-and-a-half-year relationship. But I have really good friends,” she began, adding that her friends never judge her and are always supportive.

That was the cue for Taylor Swift to suddenly step into the frame beside her, prompting a thunderous reaction from the SNL audience.

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Introducing the 14-time Grammy winner, the Verity star jokingly called her “my literal therapist.”

The Reputation songstress immediately played along, but corrected her friend with a smile, “I’m not your therapist, actually.”

The pop superstar then playfully exposed what their friendship apparently looks like behind the scenes.

“You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some,” the Cruel Summer hitmaker quipped.

“Yeah, well, I have manners,” Dakota, 36, replied.

The Fate of Ophelia chart-topper continued, teasing that the Materialists actress would then “flop” onto her couch and start oversharing, while Swift thinks, “Damn, that’s crazy.”

“Is that not a therapist?” Dakota asked before Taylor, also 36, delivered another hilarious detail about their routine, explaining that she eventually tells the actress it is getting late and she should probably go to bed.

Dakota’s response? “Sleepover, yay!”

The Blankspace singer joked that she would then give her a Pedialyte before having her security drive Dakota home.

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the monologue, highlighting the playful friendship between the two stars.

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SNL shared the clip on social media with the caption, “This is what friends are for.”

Their playful interaction came days after Dakota appeared in Taylor’s Patient Zero music video alongside Colin Farrell, with Cara Delevingne also making a cameo.

Swift had thanked the stars for joining the project in a post of her own, writing that “this is what friends are for.”