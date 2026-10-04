Meghan Markle's UK neighbours reveal truth about Sussex lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “eventful” move back to Britain is rife with day-to-day challenges as the couple face a new one in their neighbourhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had some mixed reviews back home from their Montecito neighbourhood, but the couple may have faced a tougher crowd on British soil.

According to a new report, Harry and Meghan’s Cotswold neighbours are unhappy about the protocols that they have taken around them. Meghan is frequently seen at the nearby farm shop surrounded by guards, which the crowd finds “annoying”.

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She “arrives on her own with a coterie of bodyguards during prime shopping times” and “walks around as if she is very important”, an insider said.

The said that it was “terribly inconvenient and annoying”, while others allegedly said, “just ignore her”.

Meghan has been recently sharing her perspective of living in Britain with montages of happy moments that family shares. Her posts give a glimpse of the similar idyllic life that they enjoyed in Montecito.

However, some insiders believe that this may just be a way to show the world that all is well despite the setbacks.

According to journalist Paula Froelich, the couple did get a very lukewarm reception and the “people really just don’t like her”.

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One resident said that the “circus” may not go down well with the locals as the fanfare is “unusual” for this part of the world.