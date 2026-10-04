Special aircraft carrying MT Honour 25 victims lands in Karachi

Pakistani crew members of MT Honour 25 exit Karachi's Jinnah International Airport after returning from Djibouti on October 4, 2026. — Geo News

Crew members travel aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight.

MT Honour 25 seized by pirates on April 21.

Puntland forces free tanker, capture 16 pirates.

A special aircraft carrying four injured Pakistani crew members of MT Honour 25 and the mortal remains of three sailors landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

Several senior government officials were present at the airport to receive the victims and oversee the arrangements. Among them were Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi and provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The injured crew members — Usman Ghani, Aqeel Khan, Ameen bin Shams and Yasir Khan — along with the mortal remains of Rafiullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umer and Mahmood Ahmad Ansari, were aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 694.

The injured Pakistanis later exited Karachi Airport, where they were welcomed by officials.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival, injured survivor Ameen Bin Shams said, "I feel very good to be back in my homeland."

Another injured survivor, Aqeel Khan, expressed his happiness at returning home, saying, "I am happy to be back in Pakistan."

Earlier, Pakistan's ambassadors to Djibouti and Ethiopia saw them off in Addis Ababa.

The development comes after Somali authorities carried out an operation to free the hijacked MT Honour 25.

Puntland authorities said their forces freed the tanker and captured 16 pirates during the operation. Five crew members were killed, including three Pakistanis, while four others were injured.

The Palau-flagged tanker had been seized by pirates on April 21 around 30 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia's Puntland region. There were 17 crew members aboard the vessel, including 10 Pakistani nationals.

The injured Pakistani crew members were receiving medical treatment after being brought safely ashore, while Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Djibouti was coordinating with Somali authorities and other stakeholders to assist the nationals and facilitate their repatriation.

On October 2, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that three Pakistani crew members — Imran Ali, Yasin Muhammad and Syed Yousuf Hussain — remained aboard MT Honour 25 along with the captain, with efforts underway to facilitate their safe return to Pakistan.

The development follows the Prime Minister's Office statement a day ago that the mortal remains of the three deceased Pakistanis had reached Addis Ababa, where Ethiopian Airlines staff were completing necessary preparations for their onward transportation to Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the relevant authorities to complete the repatriation process at the earliest and assured the bereaved families of all possible assistance.

The prime minister also spoke by telephone with Azhan Kashif, son of the deceased Syed Kashif Umar, and expressed his condolences over his father's death.

PM Shehbaz had announced Rs12.5 million in financial assistance for each family of the three Pakistani sailors killed during the recovery operation.

He also announced free education and healthcare for their children, as well as a house for each bereaved family.

The prime minister further directed the authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured Pakistani crew members and to continue all possible efforts for the safe return of the remaining Pakistani sailors.