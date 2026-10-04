Taylor Swift surprises Dakota Johnson with homemade birthday cake?

Taylor Swift found the sweetest way to celebrate longtime friend Dakota Johnson’s birthday.

During the closing moments and end credits of Saturday Night Live on October 3, the Lover songstress surprised Dakota, who will turn 37 on October 4, with a birthday cake, featuring blue and white icing.

The Verity star jumped with excitement when the 14-time Grammy winner appeared with the sweet treat, before carefully taking it in her hands and admiring it.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

She then turned towards the Blank Space hitmaker for a hug and appeared to thank her for the sweet surprise.

Fans found another gesture particularly adorable. The Reputation maker took the cake back from Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s daughter so that she could continue greeting everyone without having to carry it around.

Moreover, fans were just as interested in where the cake came from and who made it.

“Odds that Taylor made that cake herself for Dakota??” one fan speculated.

Another was much more convinced, writing, “She 100% made that cake.”

“Please, the way she brought her the cake was so adorable and Dakota was so excited,” one third wrote.

Notably, given that the global pop star has previously made sourdough and baked cookies for the Patient Zero crew and Emmy sketch team, fans are wondering if she might have made the birthday cake herself, too.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift gives a glimpse into bts celebrations for 'Patient Zero'

Whether she actually baked and decorated the cake herself remains unconfirmed, but the possibility has certainly captured fans’ imaginations.

The birthday moment came just hours after the Opalite singer had already surprised the SNL audience by appearing alongside Dakota during her opening monologue.

She joked about her friendships and dating life before introducing Taylor as her “literal therapist.”