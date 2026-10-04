Prince Harry, Meghan on alert after surprise announcement from Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be on alert after a surprise announcement has been made about a new production company.

The former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has teamed up with his former Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, to launch Hope & Hard Work at the Toronto Film Festival.

Harry and Meghan's former neighbour Katy Perry's partner is set to try his luck in a new field, similar to what Archewell is doing.

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According to reports, Hope & Hard Work aims to "bring people, voices, perspectives and ideas together through stories that help us see, understand and connect with one another - across film, television, audio and live experiences."

Harry and Meghan's Archewell is "dedicated to illuminating thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community – through scripted and non-scripted TV, film, documentaries, and podcasting."

It is too early to say about Justin's new chapter, but from the description of his new production company, it looks quite similar to what the Sussexes are doing.

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In the last couple of years, Harry and Meghan's production company has failed to produce a single hit show or series, which may be concerning for the couple, especially after hearing this news.