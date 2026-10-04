Princess Kate warning to press goes viral amid Archie, Lilibet safety alert

Princess Kate proved that she is a responsible public figure by reminding the press of the ' two-metre rule', and the moment was caught on camera.

In 2020, when the world was following COVID-19 restrictions, Catherine, who was then the Duchess of Cambridge, made a rare face-to-face public engagement near her country home, Anmer Hall.

She visited Fakenham Garden Centre, and soon after arriving at the location, Kate pointed out the 'two-meter rule' for the press.

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In the video, she was heard saying, "Hello, how are you? This is two meters." Though this is an old video, it has now resurfaced amid times when Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's security appeared to be at risk.

For the unversed, two photographers reportedly were spotted around Archie and Lilibet's school, raising concerns about their security, especially for their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes' spokesperson said, "The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless.

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day.

"It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.

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"Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school."