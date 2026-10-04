King Charles team takes action to protect Buckingham Palace from intruders

King Charles' team has taken protective measures to protect Buckingham Palace and its guests from unexpected intruders.

Every year around autumn, the Palace faces an invasion by uninvited rodents, a surprising confession made in a TV show.

In the upcoming episode of Channel 5's Buckingham Palace: A Year in the Life, a pest control expert at the Palace gave fans rare insight into how the royal team tackle this issue.

READ MORE: King Charles issues new letter as uproar over reparations continues

Duncan Bosomworth mentioned that rat traps are being set in that order, which helps catch them while also preventing any scare to the visitors.

He said, "People have an expectation as they walk around Buckingham Palace and the last thing they want to see is rat boxes or mouse traps."

Mr Duncan must use eco-friendly methods to manage pests, as King Charles is a prominent advocate for climate improvement.

READ MORE: King Charles latest announcement captures spotlight