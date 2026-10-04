Kim Kardashian reveals she needed time to heal before finding new love

The pair made their first public appearance together at the SuperBowl in February before going Instagram official in June

Kim Kardashian has shared her true feelings about why she decided to remain single for five years before indulging in a new romance.

The reality sensation, 45, is currently dating Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton, 41.

However, the pair made their first public appearance together at the SuperBowl in February before going Instagram official in June.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian ‘effect' on Lewis Hamilton worries pals: ‘Totally consumed'

For all those Kardashian's fans keen to take an interest in her beloved star's personal life, they all know she briefly dated comedian Pete Davidson, 32, whom she began dating in 2021, months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton mocked by friends over Kim Kardashian 'romance'

And reflecting on the time she spent without a partner, Kim told in a new interview that she 'needed my time' and wasn't 'ready' to open up to anyone new at the time.

She told The Times: 'I was really single for five years. And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush.

'Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up.'

The thrice-married star added: 'I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to.'

Meanwhile, Hamilton determined to keep both his racing career and romance moving a full speed.