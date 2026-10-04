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Prince William shares crucial message as Harry, Meghan's home ‘in danger'

Prince William finds solution to major crisis as Prince Harry, Meghan's Montecito mansion receives warning

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Published October 04, 2026

Prince William shares crucial message as Harry, Meghan’s home ‘in danger’
Prince William shares crucial message as Harry, Meghan’s home ‘in danger’

Prince William may have found a solution to a major crisis through his work, which also has connection to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before moving back to Britain, were living in Montecito, which is surrounded by the area very susceptible to wildfires.

Last year, the couple stepped up to help out charities through volunteer work, donations and opening their homes to friends, who have had to evacuate.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Montecito home gets warning

While their Montecito mansion was in the safe zone, there are warnings being sent across the area once again that the residents could be facing the worst situation than last time.

Prince William shares crucial message as Harry, Meghans home ‘in danger

Meanwhile, William, who founded the Earthshot Prize to find solutions to alleviate the planet of the effects of climate change and save the planet, has highlighted how lives can be saved from this catastrophe.

Founded by young Argentineans, Satellites on Fire is a 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalist to Clean our Air. Franco Rodríguez Viau shared that when their family friend’s home burned down, they made an AI tool to stop it from happening again.

Satellites on Fire uses public satellite data, weather forecasts and camera feeds to detect wildfires early and send real-time alerts to firefighters and communities while the fire is still containable.

It now protects 92 million hectares across 21 countries and has assisted over 2,000 wildfire responses since July 2025.

READ MORE: Kensington Palace unveils Prince William's next mission

Harry and Meghan still own their Montecito residence, alongside their Portugal bolthole, and they plan to use it when they travel back and forth across the pond.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for the Sussexes and their neighbours this time around, especially with the forecast warning.

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