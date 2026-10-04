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Taylor Swift's fans obsessed with her Chiefs game day looks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, 2026 in a private ceremony

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Published October 04, 2026

Taylor Swifts fans obsessed with her Chiefs game day looks
Taylor Swift's fans obsessed with her Chiefs game day looks

Taylor Swift has given fans plenty to talk about with her looks at Kansas City Chiefs games over the years.

Since she first went to Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce in 2023, the singer has turned up in many different outfits. Each time, fans have been quick to notice what she is wearing.

Swift has worn Chiefs jackets, short denim looks, red boots, corset tops and cosy sweaters. She has also added small details that connect her outfits to Kelce and his team.

Taylor Swifts fans obsessed with her Chiefs game day looks

During a Chiefs game in January 2024, she wore a special puffer coat with Kelce’s jersey number on it. The outfit quickly became one of her most memorable game day looks.

She also made a big fashion statement at the 2024 Super Bowl. Swift wore a black corset with crystal covered jeans as she watched Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney opens up about Taylor Swift wedding performance

After marrying Kelce, Swift returned to Arrowhead for the team’s 2026 home opener on September 14. She wore a red and cream gingham dress from Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence brand.

She later wore a top from Erin Andrews’ clothing line at another Chiefs game.

With every new game, Swift continues to give fans another outfit to talk about.

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