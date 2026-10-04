Diddy faces major prison setback after VIP treatment ended

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been moved back to solitary confinement after reports about his life inside prison raised questions.

The rapper is serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was reportedly moved to a special housing area after NBC reported that he had been getting special treatment.

The report claimed that Combs was getting special meals and massages while in prison. It also said he paid other inmates to do some of his chores.

Four men who were reportedly in the same prison area spoke to NBC about Combs. One of them said, “This is not some normal st you see in jail. This is some rich st.”

Another person said they had cooked for Combs and claimed he had meals such as pizza, curry chicken and empanadas.

There were also claims that Combs had used a phone that was not allowed in the prison. One person also claimed he had access to expensive alcohol and medication.

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Combs’ representative has strongly rejected the reports.

The representative said, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news.”

They added, “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

Combs is serving a 50 month sentence and is expected to leave prison in January 2028.