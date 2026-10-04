From American Idol to murder trial: Caleb Flynn's shocking fall

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn found guilty of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn at home in Ohio.

Flynn was found guilty of intensified murder on September 29 as he will return to court on October 5 to get to know about his sentence.

He could be given life in prison without release.

Ashley was 37 when she was found shot inside the family home on February 16. Flynn and their two daughters were also in the house that night as well.

The girls, however, were nine and 12 at the time and were not hurt.

The husband first told police that someone broken into the house, saying that the person shot Ashley and ran away.

But police later got to know real problems with his story as Flynn gave different answers about where he was when Ashley was shot.

Prosecutors shared that there was no stranger in the house. Flynn made the home look like someone broke in.

READ MORE: Diddy faces major prison setback after VIP treatment ended

The case, moreover, also brought up Flynn’s relationship with Alleigha Botner. The two was together for more than two years, according to the court.

Botner told the court about thousands of messages between them. Prosecutors showed messages in which Flynn spoke about wanting Ashley dead and talked about ways to kill her.

Flynn and Ashley had been married for 15 years. Ashley was a mother, teacher, volleyball coach and volunteer.

Flynn appeared on American Idol in 2013, where he spoke warmly about his wife.

His lawyer expects to appeal the verdict. Flynn continues to say that he did not kill Ashley.