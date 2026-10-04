From ‘Patient Zero’ to SNL: Swift, Johnson’s bonding

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson gave fans another fun look at their friendship when Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Johnson was hosting the show for the third time and had plenty to joke about, from her dating life to her upcoming birthday.

During She opened up about her two recent breakups with musicians and joked that dating them was actually a public service. She said she was saving women money on Zoloft, before adding that her “service” also covered America, England, parts of Ireland and Cleveland.

Johnson then talked about her Verity co-star Anne Hathaway. After joking about their kissing scene, she pointed out that Hathaway is now pregnant and told the audience, “You do the math.”

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But the biggest surprise came when Johnson brought up her supportive friends and introduced Swift as her “literal therapist.”

The Life of a Showgirl singer walked out and quickly corrected her. She joked that Johnson comes to her house every week with an empty wine bottle, lies on her couch and shares all her problems.

Swift said she usually just replies, “Damn, that’s crazy.” When Johnson asks for a sleepover, Swift said she gives her Pedialyte before her security drives her home.

The funny reunion came soon after Johnson starred in Swift’s Patient Zero music video alongside Colin Farrell, which Swift directed.

Swift later returned with a birthday cake for Johnson, who turned 37 on October 4.