Olivia Rodrigo demands 'answers' in Cornell rape case: 'I stand with Jane Doe'

Olivia Rodrigo is weighing in on the Cornell rape case.

The Grammy-winner has condemned the university after a former student alleged she was gang-raped by seven fraternity members in 2024.

“Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women,” Rodrigo, 23, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 4. “I stand with Jane Doe. Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished.”

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She added, “What she lived through matters, and so does the failure of those who could have intervened but chose not to. She deserves answers, consequences, and lasting change.”

The singer also shared a post which read, “Our list of demands must not only include accountability, justice and repair. We must also demand economic reparations. Colleges and universities need to provide full scholarships for survivors to complete their education that includes money for therapy and healing, new housing, and anything else they need.”

According to a civil lawsuit filed on September 16, the unidentified woman alleged she was assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house after being pressured to consume alcohol and drugs. The lawsuit claims seven fraternity members were involved.

No criminal charges were filed, and only two members were reportedly suspended. The woman eventually left Cornell.

University president Michael Kotlikoff addressed the allegations on Saturday, calling the reported incident “deeply disturbing.”

“My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” he said, acknowledging concerns about sexual assault, party culture and the university's investigation into the allegations.

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