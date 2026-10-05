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Kathleen Turner reacts as Michael Douglas exposes their affair after 40 years

Michael Douglas confessed to having a secret affair with his 'Romancing the Stone' costar in 1984

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Published October 05, 2026

Kathleen Turner reacts as Michael Douglas exposes their affair after 40 years
Kathleen Turner reacts as Michael Douglas exposes their affair after 40 years

Kathleen Turner is brushing off the attention surrounding Michael Douglas’ revelation about their secret affair.

Speaking to People magazine, the actress responded after her former Romancing the Stone costar disclosed in his upcoming memoir that they secretly dated while filming the 1984 movie.

“Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!” Turner, 72, said. “I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

READ MORE: Michael Douglas opens up about secret relationship with Kathleen Turner

In an excerpt from One Helluva Ride shared by People magazine, Douglas, 82, revealed that the pair fell for each other while shooting the adventure comedy in Mexico. At the time, he was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Douglas, although they were still legally married.

“The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship,” Douglas wrote, explaining that their connection grew through their work together and mutual attraction.

The actor also admitted that their repeated denials over the years were untrue. “It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years,” he wrote.

Douglas and Diandra divorced in 1995, and he has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates joint birthday with husband Michael Douglas

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