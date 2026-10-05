Lizzo reflects on public perception three years after lawsuits

Lizzo is opening up about how the public fallout from two high-profile lawsuits changed her relationship with her own image.

Speaking with Willie Geist in an interview that aired in October, she explained, "I had to make peace with the fact that there's a version of Lizzo that exists now that the world controls."

She also described her temperament in the face of the controversy, saying, "I'm not a fighter."

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The singer was sued in August 2023 by three former backup dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, who alleged sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination, along with a hostile work environment.

A month later, former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels filed a separate suit alleging discrimination and harassment against Lizzo and her touring company.

Lizzo has consistently denied the claims, and was dismissed individually from Daniels's case in 2024.

That suit was fully dismissed by a federal judge on September 1, which Lizzo addressed in an Instagram video at the time.

The dancers' case remains ongoing; her attorneys have called the claims a "fabricated sob story" from "opportunists" seeking "a quick payday," and a judge previously allowed some of those claims to proceed while dismissing others.

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