Lizzo shares shocking new update on her weight journey

Lizzo is done letting strangers write the story of her body.

The Grammy-winning singer is pushing back against online theories surrounding her weight loss, revealing that the conversation is far more complicated than viral headlines suggest.

“There are a lot of reasons,” she told The Guardian. “People always want to make it one single headline, one single thing. A lot of things can be true at once."

The singer explained that her health journey began because “my physical weight was causing joint pain and aches,” adding that stepping away from social media gave her the space to focus on herself.

“I also got to the point where I came off the internet, and all I had was the studio and my thoughts,” she said. “So I poured myself into the things I could control. My body, my lifestyle. My routines and habits."

The About Damn Time singer also revealed something many fans did not expect.

“I’ve gained 20 pounds since last year," she said, adding with a smile, "so everyone can ask me about weight gain, too, if they’d like.”

She also dismissed rumours that Ozempic played a role in her transformation.

“I tried everything,” Lizzo previously said on the Just Trish podcast. “It's just the science for me. Calories in versus calories out.”

“Ozempic works because you eat less food,” she added. “It makes you feel full. So if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same."

After reaching her goal weight in January 2025, Lizzo celebrated by writing, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal... Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”