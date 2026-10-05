Zayn Malik thanks Chile after emotional KONNAKOL Tour opener: ‘Big love’

Zayn Malik seemingly couldn’t get enough of the opening night of the Latin American leg of his KONNAKOL Tour.

Following his Friday October 2 performance in Santiago, the former One Direction star took to social media with a series of snapshots capturing the energy inside the arena and the connection he shared with the Chilean crowd.

Alongside the montage, he kept his message simple and heartfelt, “Chile! Thank you for an incredible first show in latam! Big love.”

READ MORE: Zayn Malik returns to Chile after 12 years with KONNAKOL Tour

The post opens with a brief close-up of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker waving as the audience erupts in cheers.

A cinematic shot then shows him singing into the microphone, followed by a striking side-profile image bathed in blue light.

The montage also shifts the focus from the stage to the fans. One slide captures concertgoers in the front rows holding signs, while another shows a blurred image of Zayn performing under the stage lights.

Other moments include a packed venue, the Pillowtalk chart-topper speaking to fans from the stage and photographs taken by those gathered near the barricade.

Perhaps the most personal part of the carousel comes toward the end, where the X Factor alum showcases the gifts and handwritten letters he received from fans.

Additionally, the October 2 concert marked a significant homecoming for Zayn, 33.

Performing at Santiago's Santander Arena as part of the KONNAKOL Tour, he returned to Chile for the first time since appearing there with One Direction in 2014.

During the show, the Die For Me singer acknowledged the significance of being back in front of Chilean fans.

“It feels amazing to be back, you guys have really welcomed me here. I feel the love and I hope you guys enjoy yourselves tonight and have a good time,” he stated.

Although Zayn referred to the gap as 14 years during his onstage remarks, the timeline of his previous Chile appearances places the actual gap at around 12 years.