Princess Eugenie sends message to William, Kate after Meghan’s urgent call

Princess Eugenie reportedly made a phone call to Meghan Markle after the pair was roped into a fresh controversy as a personal gift emerged on eBay for a massive price tag.

A copy Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, signed to Princess Eugenie, is on bid for £19,999.99 (nearly $26,500), and it suggested that Prince Harry’s cousin may have discarded the heartfelt gift that was presented to her.

Eugenie and Meghan were known to be good friends, especially during the times when Harry’s rift with the royals was on peak. Hence, this move seemed odd as it the royals are very particular about how they operate in public, knowing full-well the scrutiny that they are under.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie calls Meghan Markle after shock update

While everyone has received unwanted family gifts, the royals do not have the luxury to discard them that easily and get away with it.

It is believed that the move was not Eugenie’s doing, but royal sources have noted that there is much more to the story. King Charles’s niece, who has taken a firm decision about distancing herself from her parents amid the Epstein scandal, is keen on keeping her perks associated with supporting the royals.

“Eugenie’s always tried to stay out of controversy but with Harry and Meghan on her doorstep demanding a ‘catch-up’, she’s had to take a stand,” a source told New Idea about the summer vacation the Sussexes had taken few weeks ago in Portugal.

The source insisted that Eugenie’s support was “always going to be with Kate and William” but she had not said it out loud.

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“Beatrice has been open about whose side she’s on, but up until now Eugenie’s kept it to herself,” the insider continued.

“This book scenario is the perfect play – no one, especially Meghan, really believes that book was discarded by accident.”