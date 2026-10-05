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King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return

Archie, Lilibet to be reunited with their grandfather King Charles before Christmas

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Web Desk
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Published October 05, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big news about King Charles meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big news about King Charles meeting 

King Charles has taken some free time from his busy royal diary to meet the newly returned Sussex family, it has been claimed.

The celebrity reporter Rob Shutter claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside their kids Archie and Lilibet, are set to have a face-to-face meeting with the monarch, which will be the first reunion since their UK return.

An insider told me, "It’s going to happen before Christmas. Two royal sources tell me it’s another sign that the Sussexes’ relationship with the King is slowly moving forward.

READ MORE: Princess Kate warning to press goes viral amid Archie, Lilibet safety alert

"But this is what’s so interesting about this family. It’s not a casual drop-by for tea.

"They’ve been back there now for about a month, and they still have not met face-to-face with the King. They have spoken. He spoke to his dad since he arrived."

Rob revealed that the King is in contact with his son Harry following his historic decision to start a fresh chapter in the UK, meaning the planning of an in-person meeting must be part of the conversations.

READ MORE: Prince Harry appeals King Charles to restore military titles in emotional message?

"He wants to see his grandkids," the source said. "So they will see each other. I don’t know where this meeting is or when it’s going to be, but I’m told it is before Christmas."

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