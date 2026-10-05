Tom Brady says sorry to viewers after on-air gaffe in Eagles vs Rams

Tom Brady suddenly went off air during Fox Sports' commentary broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP was doing the play-by-play broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt when his audio seemed briefly to go off-air.

“Sorry, Tom, little mic issue. We’ll get back to that and show your protection lesson in a moment,” Brady’s co-host Burkhardt said.

Brady made a comeback on-air shortly, saying, “Alright, I’m back, everyone, had a little technical difficulties.”

Later Burkhardt asked the former QB if he wanted to “fess up” about what went wrong.

“Okay, my fault,” Brady said, before showing up a large folder to the camera.

“I have this big, clunky board, which I have all this information about what I want to say all day and I dropped it on the talkback button,” he finally revealed the reason why his mic suddenly went off-air.

“And I’m sitting here going, ‘God, I can’t hear anyone, you guys?’ and it’s my fault the whole time. So that’s like a quarterback owning up to his mistake,” he quipped.

Tom Brady says sorry to viewers after on-air gaffe in Eagles vs Rams

The former Patriots’ star began with a shaky start to his career in the broadcasting booth but has since won hearts of NFL fans with his insight and fiery commentary.

Brady signed with Fox Sports in 2022 inking a $375 million, 10-year deal that made him the highest paid sports commentator in league history.

Brady appeared for the New England Patriots for the first decades of his career and went on to win six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVP awards.